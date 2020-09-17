Boljoon no longer ‘Covid-free’ after two LSIs test positive

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After months of being “COVID-19-free,” the Municipality of Boljoon has two active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) anew after locally stranded individuals (LSI) who recently returned to the southern Cebu town yielded positive results for the infection.

On Thursday, September 17, 2020, the Municipal Health Office (MHO) confirmed that an LSI from Cebu City tested positive for the virus, making him the sixth COVID-19 patient in Boljoon (BP 06).

According to the report of the MHO, the 24-year-old male patient arrived in the town with his partner and one-year-old daughter on September 4. They traveled from Barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City in going to Boljoon on board a private vehicle driven by his cousin who is from Talisay City.

Upon arrival in the town, the patient and his family submitted themselves to the town’s isolation facility. They were swabbed on September 7 and the results came out on September 11. The patient’s partner and daughter yielded negative results.

BP 06 is currently asymptomatic.

Last September 11, the MHO also confirmed that an LSI from Tawi-Tawi, who arrived at the town on September 4, tested positive for COVID-19. The patient, a 38-year-old male, is the town’s fifth COVID-19 patient and the first new case after the town reported the recovery of its last remaining patient last July.

BP 05 is also asymptomatic.

From his point of origin in Barangay Maraning, Laguyan town in Tawi-Tawi, the patient traveled through public utility buses in going to Dipolog City, where he rode a boat bound for Mainit, Oslob. He arrived around 7:30 a.m. on September 4.

From Oslob, the patient rode a public bus going to Boljoon, where he submitted himself to the isolation facility.

“The team is continuously conducting intensive contact tracing and already reported his stops and rides to various public utility vehicles,” Municipal Health Officer Dr. Marie Blanche Amper-Vazquez said. /bmjo