6 Daanbantayan barangays now ‘drug-cleared’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Six barangays in Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu have been declared as drug-cleared by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Barangays Calape, Dalingding, Logon, Pajo, Tinubdan, and Tominjao were already issued with a certification from the Central Visayas Oversight Committee that is chaired by PDEA -7 Director Levi S. Ortiz.

Other committee members are from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Philippine National Police (PNP), Department of Health (DOH) and Cebu Provincial government.

“Prior to declaring a barangay free from unlawful drug activities, the Committee needs to validate the non-availability of drug supply in the area and the absence of drug transit activity, clandestine drug laboratory and chemical warehouse, marijuana cultivation site, drug den, drug pusher and user,” said an advisory that was posted on the Facebook page of the Municipality of Daanbantayan.

“Moreover, the parameters provided in the Barangay Drug Clearing Program require strict compliance as requisite of a drug-cleared status,” it added.

The requisites include the activation of Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC), implementation of community-based rehabilitation for drug surrenders, active involvement of barangay officials in anti-drug activities, active involvement of Sangguniang Kabataan to help maintain the drug-liberated status of the barangays, and existence of drug awareness, preventive education and information programs./dbs