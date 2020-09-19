Cebu media receive health kits from CCC

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In appreciation of their contributions in the fight against COVID-19, Carmen Copper Corporation (CCC) honored the media practitioners in Cebu by distributing health kits to 175 journalists coming from the different media outfits.

“We sincerely thank you for your commitment, competence, and cooperation in our fight against COVID-19. We honor your sacrifices and hard work. Daghang salamat ug amping kanunay! (Thank you very much and be careful always),” Sofia P. Picardal, head of Carmen Copper’s Corporate Communication Department, told the beneficiaries.

The donation of the health kits that consist of 10 kilos of rice, a box of surgical face mask, a month supply of multivitamins, and a bottle of ethyl alcohol came two weeks ahead of the celebration of the 28th Cebu Press Freedom Week scheduled from September 20 to 26, 2020.

These essential items shall ensure that the beneficiaries are protected as they continue to brave the rigors of COVID-19 to bring the public accurate and reliable information on current affairs and the state of the pandemic in the province of Cebu.

Carmen Copper recognizes the important role that the media plays in the success of the war against COVID-19, which it believes is highly dependent on development communication. Despite the lockdown, the media continues to bring the public relevant information on disease prevention and control, extending its reach far and wide.

“The media has been our partner in raising awareness on responsible mining. This gesture shall show our appreciation to their sacrifices and valuable contribution during these most challenging times,” Picardal said.

Mitchelle Palaubsanon, president of the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists (CFBJ), formally received the donation on behalf of her members during a simple turnover ceremony last September 4.

“On behalf of the members of the Cebu Federation of Beat Journalists, a massive thank you to Carmen Copper Corporation for giving us rice, vitamins, alcohol, and facemasks. Thank you for honoring us, the media practitioners, who are also frontliners in this fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Palaubsanon said.

CFBJ is an organization of legitimate reporters, videographers, and photographers that have been existing for the past 16 years. / dcb