Gunman kills 2, injures another before he was killed in shootout with Minglanilla cops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen in Minglanilla town continue to investigate the background of the gunman who killed two of his neighbors and injured another resident of Sitio Kintolimbo in Barangay Calajoan at around 8 p.m. on Friday, September 18.

The suspect, who was identified as Edwin Ferguson, 32, also died after he engaged in a shootout with the responding policemen.

As of this writing, Police Staff Sergeant John Ilustrisimo said they remain uncertain as to Ferguson’s motive in shooting three of his neighbors.

Engineer Roberto Llanilo, 53, died on the spot while his son, Malbert Llanilo, 26, died before reaching the hospital. Both sustained bullet wounds on their heads.

A third victim, German national Christian Mertz, 35, is now recuperating from bullets wounds on his body.

Ilustrisimo said that the three victims were talking while they sat around a table that was placed outside of their ground floor apartment units when Ferguson, who occupied a second-floor unit with his common-law partner, arrived.

Ferguson, he said, started to argue with Malbert. Roberto stood and placed an arm around Ferguson’s shoulders while he asked him to calm down and go back to his apartment unit.

But as Roberto turned his back on Ferguson to return to his chair, the suspect shot him on the head with the 38 caliber revolver that he was carrying.

He also fired a shot at Malbert who was then kneeling on the cemented ground to help his father and later on at Mertz who tried to run towards his apartment unit.

After he shot all three men, Ferguson casually returned to his second-floor apartment unit.

Ilustrisimo said that responding policemen asked the suspect to surrender but he instead fired in their direction. Ferguson was killed during the exchange of gunfire.

The police officer said that they continue to look into Ferguson’s background to determine what prompted him to shoot three of his neighbors. / dcb