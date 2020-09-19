Rejection: How to bounce back from it

CEBU CITY, Philippines— You have just been rejected.

Ouch.

Rejection is one of the many bad not to mention sad things one person can go through in his lifetime.

Lucky for others who have only been rejected once, or twice, because some, eat rejection for breakfast.

Yes, and somehow these people opt to bounce back from rejection.

Here are some simple ways to keep in mind for you to bounce back from rejection:

Accept discomfort— yes, to be rejected is undeniably uncomfortable, but you just have to embrace the discomfort and accept the fact. After accepting, take time off things to realign things.

Don’t let it get to you— accepting rejection does not mean you let rejection define you, WRONG! If you get rejected, learn from it and be better. Don’t allow yourself to be swallowed by that little setback.

Keep your head up— if one door closes another one will surely open. So don’t forget to keep your head up. Chin up, there will be more opportunities for you. This rejection may lead you to something even better.

Learn from it— why did you get rejected? How did you get rejected? Assess yourself and the situation you were in, if it happens to know the real reason behind the rejection, change it. This is your chance to present yourself, wiser, stronger and bolder.

Try again— the most important part of rejection is the beauty to try it again even better. Don’t let a rejection stop you from getting to where you really want to be. Keep trying, keep going, you’ll get there.

Rejection is part of life, it may be something we all don’t want to experience, but rejection will teach us to know our limits and capabilities.

Just keep trusting the process. /dbs