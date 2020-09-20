Labella commends police for nearly P50M drug-haul

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella commended local authorities here for arresting three suspected drug peddlers and confiscating around P50 million of illegal drugs.

Labella was present when enforcers from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) conducted a buy-bust operation early Sunday morning, September 20, and confiscated at least seven kilograms of illegal drugs believed to be shabu, which had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P47 million.

“I commend the Police Regional Office 7 with General Albert Ignatius Ferro as regional director and CCPO Director Josefino Ligan for this accomplishment,” Labella was quoted in a statement issued by the city’s public information office (PIO).

Labella also said the city government would continually support the police’s anti-illegal drugs campaign despite the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Even if we are still fighting the invisible enemy, Cebu City will not stop in its fight against illegal drugs,” he added.

Three suspects from Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City were arrested by police for possession of the 7 kilograms of illegal drugs./dbs

