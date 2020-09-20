Plastic wastes exchanged for food, made into bleachers, plant boxes

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Sangguniang Kabataan in Barangay Lamac, Pinamungajan, Cebu made better use of plastic wastes by exchanging them with noodles and canned goods called “Basura Ilisan Tah.”

But that’s not all, all the collected plastic bottles filled with other plastic wastes will be used in making plant boxes and bleachers to be used in their town.

Joserie Hernane, the SK chairman of Lamac, told CDN Digital that this project was launched in June mainly to help residents in their area to get a hold of a few food items by collecting trash.

And with all the collected plastic bottles with plastic wrappers inside, they can make bleachers and plant boxes with the use of these items.

They have three categories for the amount of plastic and goods that will be exchanged.

The first category is five pieces of 250ml bottles will be exchanged for one variety of canned good and one pack of noodles.

The second category is for three pieces of 500ml bottles, which is will is equivalent to one variety of canned good and two packs of noodles.

The third category is two pieces of 1.5ml bottles in exchange for three canned goods and three packs of noodles.

Since then, the barangay has already collected 190 sacks of plastic bottles and has made bleachers and plant boxes which they placed around the barangay.

For now, they have stopped accepting plastic bottles since they have run out of funds to buy canned goods and noodles, and instead they are now focusing on making the end product of all the collected plastic wastes in their community.

Way to go, SK council in barangay Lamac, Pinamungajan, Cebu! /dbs