3 seniors among Toledo’s six new cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three senior citizens are among the new cases of the coronavirus disease reported in Toledo City for Saturday, September 19, 2020.

In its situation report for Saturday that was posted on Sunday afternoon, the City Health Department said six more individuals had been added to their list of COVID-19 cases raising the total number of infections to 263.

Among the new cases are three seniors from Barangay Talavera aged 64, 66, and 69 years old. Two other residents of the barangay are also among the newly confirmed cases.

A 52-year-old man who is from Barangay Magdugo, meanwhile, is the sixth new COVID-19 case in the city on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the City Health Department also reported three additional recoveries among their patients, bringing their total recoveries to 214. The newly recovered patients included two persons from Barangay Luray II and one from Poblacion.

As of Saturday, the city has 32 active cases out of its 263 total number of infections. The city has also logged a total of 17 deaths related to COVID-19.

In its case monitoring, 72 individuals remain to be tagged as persons under monitoring (PUMs) of which 16 are under facility isolation while 4,134 other PUMs have already been cleared since last March./dbs