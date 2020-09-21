Cebu militant groups stage Martial Law anniversary protest

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Militant groups in Cebu trooped to the streets to conduct protest-rallies on Monday, September 21, 2020, in line with the 48th anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law in the country.

Activists from various cause-oriented groups, including Bagong Alyansang Makabayan – Central Visayas (BAYAN-Central Visayas) and Anakbayan-Cebu, staged a rally in front of ABS-CBN Cebu’s office in Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City on Monday morning.

The protesters called for the public to remember the atrocities committed by the administration of former President Ferdinand Marcos during Martial Law, as well as the sacrifices made to oust the dictator.

They also intentionally conducted their rally in front of ABS-CBN Cebu to symbolize the media shutdown also experienced during Marcos’ reign.

To recall, Congress denied the broadcasting giant renewal of its franchise, which could have allowed it to operate for another 25 years. As a result, operations of all regional outlets of ABS-CBN, including in Cebu, were suspended.

Militants also renewed calls to scrap the controversial Anti-Terror Law, which they said is similar to the ‘horrific and brutal’ Martial Law.

“The Terror Law has only since worsened that, allowing the state to commit human rights violations to Filipino workers and citizens in varying degrees,” said Jaime Paglinawan, chairperson of Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo-Kilusang Mayo Uno (AMA Sugbo-KMU), in a statement.

Paglinawan said the administration under President Rodrigo Duterte is no different from that of Marcos, and that present attacks against human rights only worsened even amid a coronavirus pandemic.

“Like Marcos, Duterte has too much power on his hands to silence the people,” said Paglinawan.

“He started his regime with a blood trail in the War on Drugs whose death count only rose over time without solving the drug crisis. Now with the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) crisis, the state continues to kill more Filipinos without even solving the health crisis. We will not accept this,” he added.

