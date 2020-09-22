Talisay City records 3 new COVID cases, 1 recovery on Sept. 20

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City’s active cases of the coronavirus disease now totals to 48 with the addition of three new cases on Sunday, September 20, and only one recovery on the same day.

An advisory which the City of Talisay Public Information Office posted on its Facebook page Monday night, Sept. 21, showed that its new cases are from Barangays Dumlog, Lagtan, and Lawaan 1.

The patient from Dumlog is a 26-year-old female who underwent a swab test on Sept. 18 in compliance with a travel requirement.

On the same day, a 51-year-old female resident from Barangay Lagtang also tested positive for the infection. She was swabbed ahead of a scheduled medical procedure.

The city’s third case is a 32-year-old male resident of Barangay Lawaan 1 who was swabbed on September 19 after he exhibited influenza-like symptoms.

As of Sunday, Talisay City logged a total of 948 confirmed cases of which 48 remain as active cases. Its recovery count now totals to 806 or 85 percent of its active cases.

Most of the city’s active cases are in Barangay Lawaan I with a total of nine followed by Barangay San Isidro with seven. / dcb