Boatmen, island hopping operators in Lapu test positive for COVID-19

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu—A total of 22 individuals composed of boatmen and island hopping operators from Lapu-Lapu City tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This was confirmed by Grace Carungay, head of the City Epidemiological and Surveillance Unit on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Among the 22, 19 are from Olango while three are from Maribago.

The boatmen and island hopping operators who were positive of COVID-19 are currently isolated at the Sta. Rosa Community Hospital in Olango and Lapu-Lapu City College in barangay Gun-ob.

“Atoa karong gi-advice is no more home isolation. Kinahanglan nga isulod sa facility or sa hospital ang maong mga pasyente bisan pa ug asymptomatic aron ma-contain nato ug dili sab mo-spread sa uban,” Carungay said.

(Our advice now is no more home isolation. The patients have to be taken into a facility or to a hospital even if they are asymptomatic so that the spread of the virus can be contained.)

The City Health Department will also conduct contact tracing on Olango Island starting Tuesday to identify those who have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive patient.

/bmjo

Read: Moalboal’s boatmen are going hungry due to COVID-19