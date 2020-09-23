PRO-7 director commends cops’ sacrifice as blood and plasma donors

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), thanked cops who not only donated their blood and plasma to help other coronavirus disease patients but also went straight back to work after recovering from the deadly virus.

“I am grateful for your presence here..an act of paying forward to all the people who would need your help, meaning, dili ibaligya, kini is for free,” Ferro said during PRO-7’s eighth mass blood donation drive held Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020, at the Multipurpose Hall of Camp Sergio Osmeña Sr. here.

During the blood donation drive, three policemen from PRO-7 who are now COVID-free were also reintegrated into service.

“You won and came out triumphant, so it is time to for us to give back to the Lord to our people sa atong mga Sugboanons. It is fitting for us to give back the blood that could save or help our fellow Cebuanos [to] recover,” he added.

It can be recalled that Ferro appealed to cops who have recovered from COVID-19 to be plasma donors.

Read: PRO-7 chief asks recovered cops to be plasma donors

Individuals who have recovered from their infection could save the lives of those who remain sick of COVID-19 by making a donation of their convalescent plasma.

The use of Hybrid Therapeutic Plasma Exchange and Convalescent Plasma Therapy, which involves the removal of the bad plasma and replacing it with good plasma from donors, is currently being considered as a treatment to COVID-19.

The blood plasma of survivors is believed to contain antigens and antibodies that are needed to fight the rather new virus.

Read: Newly developed treatment for COVID-19 unveiled in Cebu

Ferro said that with this eighth plasma donation drive, it can be said that the police force of PRO-7 is consistent in helping people in the Cebu recover from the virus.

He said he is proud that police officers not only save lives through crime prevention but also by helping the health and welfare of the community. /bmjo