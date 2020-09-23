DILG eyes 600 contact tracers to augment contact tracing teams in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) is looking to add 600 new contact tracers to the contact tracing teams here.

DILG Cebu City Officer-in-charge Kenneth Lucero said the addition aims to boost the city’s contact tracing efforts in the hopes of stopping the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“It will also ensure accurate and timely conduct of contact tracing activities and reporting of COVID-19 surveillance data,” he said.

Even though there are at least 100 contact tracing teams in Cebu City, the DILG said there is a need to employ additional contact tracers to augment the teams.

The current contact tracing teams in Cebu City are composed of members of the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), City Health Department, and job order employees of the city government.

The DILG is continuously hiring for the additional contact tracers. It extended the deadline of submission of applications to September 25, 2020.

Applicants are encouraged to send their resumes to [email protected] or personally hand in their requirements at the DILG office in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

The applicant should be 21 to 45 years old with at least a degree in Criminology or in Allied Medicine.

Requirements inclide a Letter of Intent, Personal Data Sheet, National Bureau of Investigation Clearance, and drug test results.

Degree holders must also submit a diploma or a transcript of record. For non-degree holders, they must submit a certification from an attended university on relevant courses or allied medical course.

The contact tracers will serve from October to December 2020 with a salary of P18, 784 per month.

DILG Central Visayas is already processing 4,000 applications for the contact tracers. /bmjo

