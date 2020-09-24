Distribution of allowance for Cebu City scholars to resume on Oct. 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The distribution of the allowance for college scholars in Cebu City, which was halted last February due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), will resume starting October 5, 2020.

Cebu City spokesperson, Rey Gealon, said the P2,500 allowance for private universities and P2,000 for state universities for over 9,700 students in the city is a form of assistance for the scholars as they continue their studies.

Read: 9.7K students to benefit from Cebu City’s scholarship program

There are 19 colleges and universities in the city that are partners in this scholarship program including the University of Cebu, University of Visayas, Cebu Technological University, Cebu Normal University, and the Asian College of Technology among others.

It can be noted that the education of these scholars was being subsidized by up to P10,000 from the Cebu City government each academic year.

Gealon said they were still identifying the manner of the distribution for the allowances since most of the students were below 21-year-olds and the stay-at-home mandate was still being implemented under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Still, he assured that the scholars would already receive their allowances by next month.

The guidelines will be released through an executive order by the mayor soon.

The scholarships from the city, which began in 2014, hope to find the most deserving students who have the willingness to get a degree and lift their families out of poverty./dbs