Ordinance on proper disposal of face masks, other COVID wastes only needs mayor’s OK

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Improper disposal of COVID-related waste such as used face masks will soon be penalized in Lapu-Lapu City once Mayor Junard Ahong Chan will sign into law the City Council approved ordinance about the proper disposal of these kinds of wastes.

The proposed ordinance entitled “An Ordinance Prohibiting the Improper Disposal of Face Masks and other COVID-19 Protective Gears and Products in the City of Lapu-Lapu” aimed for the proper disposal of COVID-19 wastes, and would penalize those who would violate it, said Lapu-Lapu City Councilor Rico Amores, who authored the proposed ordinance.

He said that the approval of the proposed ordinance would create a new classification of garbage, which would be the COVID-19 wastes.

“Kay bag-o man siya nga classification, i-separate siya ug segregate. Ang atong normal practice kadto ganing black plastic ibutang. Kining COVID waste, as much as possible, yellow nga plasic nato ibutang. Unya markingan gyud nato ug COVID waste. Unya ang iyahang collection ana idungan sa hazardous, dili idungan nato sa malata ug dili malata,” Amores said.

(Because it is a new classification, it will be separately segregated. Our normal practice is to place our waste in a black plastic. But COVID waste, as much as possible, should be placed in a yellow plastic bag. Then it should be marked as COVID waste. Then the collection of these waste should be simultaneously done in the collection of hazardous waste and it should not be collected simultaneously with the waste that will decompose and not decompose.)

According to Amores that he made such a move, in order not to compromise the health of the public, especially that such waste might be contaminated with the virus and might infect other people.

Under the proposed ordinance, violators will have to pay the fine of P1,000 for the first offense, P3,000 for the second offense, and P5,000 for the third offense or imprisonment of not less than one month and not more than six months or both such fine and imprisonment at the discretion of the court.

Last week, the proposed ordinance has already passed the third and final reading at the City Council. This afternoon, after the minutes of the last week’s session will be approved, the proposed ordinance will be submitted to the Mayor’s Office for him to sign.

“Inig approve sa minutes ana, due nana for signing sa mayor. Unya duna may penalty, we will abide with the publication,” he added.

(Once the minutes of the approved ordinance are approved then it will be sent to the mayor for signing. Since there is a penalty, we will abide with the publication of the ordinance.) /dbs