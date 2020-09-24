Mobile veterinary clinic starts rolling in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A veterinary clinic on wheels will soon be rolling down Cebu City streets as the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) of the city unveiled the first mobile animal clinic in the city and the country.

The DVMF unveiled the mobile veterinary clinic on September 24, 2020 at the Plaza Sugbo grounds to mark the beginning of its long journey providing free neuter and spaying as well as vaccinations to the pets around the city.

The mobile clinic is expected to move from one barangay to another to implement the free vaccination, neuter, and spaying program that has long been part of the DVMF’s services in the past years.

The mobile vet clinic was built by Hyundai and equipped with the “state-of-the-art” facilities for a comfortable experience for the pets and veterinary personnel alike.

It is equipped with an operating room, operating table, cabinet, washing area, and these are made of stainless steel.

The vehicle also has a retractable roof to shelter that can serve as a waiting area for the public should they wish to avail of DVMF’s free services.

The DVMF urged Cebu City residents to be on the lookout for their barangay’s schedule of the mobile vet clinic so they can register their pets as well.

The DVMF will also use the mobile clinic to neuter and spay street cats and dogs to prevent them from continuously reproducing.

The agency urge pet owners to neuter and spay their pets as well because this could help improve their temperament and reduce risks of aggressive behaviors. /dbs