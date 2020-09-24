GSK webinar to highlight Chinese ceramics traded in PH

Continuing efforts to make Cebuano culture and heritage more accessible to the public, Gabii sa Kabilin will hold its 4th online activity highlighting “Fujian Ceramics Traded in Precolonial Philippines” on Saturday, September 26 at 3 p.m.

The free webinar will feature resource speaker Ms. Deliza Ridoloso, who obtained a degree in Anthropology from the University of the Philippines Diliman. She served as former board member and vice president of the Oriental Ceramic Society of the Philippines (OCSP) and is currently promoting the organization’s Fujian Ware Project.

Ridoloso will discuss the history of ceramic artifacts dating from the Song to Ming dynasties which were found in the country, and its significance in precolonial Filipino-Chinese trade relations.

The webinar will be streamed on the Gabii sa Kabilin Facebook Page and YouTube channel. It will be hosted by Museo Parian sa Sugbo: 1730 Jesuit House and the University of San Carlos Museum.

Individuals who wish to participate may register at https://forms.gle/qc6KJjozr5ckQfGV6. An e-certificate will be given to participants who will answer both the registration and evaluation form provided before and after the event, respectively.

The webinar is part of Gabii sa Kabilin’s series of online activities which will run until December. Initiated in 2007 by RAFI, Gabii sa Kabilin aims to help preserve local culture and heritage by encouraging Cebuanos to visit museums.

For more information and updates, like and follow www.facebook.com/gabiisakabilincebu/.

