Police looking into love triangle as motive in murder of Liloan thrift shop owner

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim and Paul Lauro - Reporter and Correspondent/CDN Digital | September 27,2020 - 11:55 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Maria Victoria Corpuz Lingal was found lying in a pool of blood inside her home in Purok Narra, Barangay Tayud in Liloan town on Saturday afternoon, September 26, 2020.

Lingal, 41, died from two gunshot wounds on her head, said Police Staff Sergeant Nelson Sadile of the Liloan Police Station.

Sadile said they are now looking for two men who were seen outside of Lingal’s home shortly before neighbors found her lifeless at past 3 p.m. on Saturday.

He said they are pursuing love triangle as a possible motive in her killing since she did not have any enemies in their neighborhood. Lingal did not also have any history of illegal drug use.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Sadile said they found out that Lingal was involved with a man whom they are yet to identify.

“Mao ni atoa gi lantaw ron kay possible nga love triangle. Matud sa mga silingan naa daw ni uyab-yab nga wala nila ma ilhi,” said Sadile.

(We are now pursuing love triangle in our ongoing investigation. According to neighbors she had a boyfriend whom they never met.)

The thrift shop owner was described by neighbors as a very quiet person. She had been living alone in her home for years now.

Sadile said that on Saturday afternoon, neighbors saw two men arrive at her residence onboard separate motorcycles. One of them, who was wearing a black sweatshirt, disembarked from his motorcycle and entered Lingal’s home. Gun bursts were heard a few minutes later.

However, witnesses were unable to see the faces of the two suspects since both men were wearing full-face helmets.

“Wala sad maka sigurado ang mga silingan kung mao to ang mga suspect nag ulan man gud to orasa,” said Sadile.

(The neighbors are also uncertain if the two men were behind the killing because it was raining at that time.)

Still, Sadile said they are now looking for the two men as part of their investigation on Lingal’s killing.

He is asking neighbors to call the police for any information that will help in their investigation of the murder case while they also try to locate Lingal’s family. / dcb