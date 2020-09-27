Cebu City logs another record-low in new cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Three days before the month of September ends, Cebu City has recorded another low in the number of new coronavirus cases.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7), in its latest COVID-19 bulletin issued on Sunday, September 27, announced that the city only recorded five new patients of the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

It also marked the second consecutive day for Cebu City in reporting single-digit in its number of new COVID-19 cases.

No mortalities and recoveries, on the other hand, were reported on Sunday, DOH – 7 said.

This development brought the total confirmed coronavirus cases in Cebu City, once tagged as the epicenter of the outbreak here in Central Visayas, to 9,975 with 8,904 recoveries and 673 deaths.

The city’s number of active cases, or patients who are still infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease, is currently at 398.

On Sunday, Cebu City is entering its fifth week under the most relaxed form of community quarantine — modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

DOH-7 said a total of 1,713 swab samples from Central Visayas were tested for possible COVID-19 infection on Sunday.

Of this number, 52 new samples came out positive of the virus.

The provinces of Bohol and Cebu each recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19 while eight in Lapu-Lapu City and three in Mandaue City.

Negros Oriental and Siquijor both have no new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday./dbs