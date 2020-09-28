Active COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas reach 1.7K

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Central Visayas has risen to over 1,700 as of Sunday, September 27, 2020, according to the case update of the health department here.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) reported an additional 52 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, 18 each from the provinces of Cebu and Bohol, eight from Lapu-Lapu City, five from Cebu City, and three from Mandaue City.

The additional recoveries reported for the day, however, were only 13, all of which are from Cebu province. DOH-7 has not reported new recoveries from the provinces of Bohol and Siquijor since September 12.

With the new cases and recoveries, the number of active infections in the region went back up to 1,713. It went to as low as around 1,400 in the middle of September.

The current active cases in the region, based on the DOH-7’s September 27 case bulletin, include 600 from Cebu province, 398 from Cebu City, 255 from Lapu-Lapu City, 213 from Mandaue City, 183 from Bohol, and 63 from Negros Oriental.

Data gap with LGU

However, there remains to be a gap between the data reported by the health department and those of the local government units, despite the outbreak going on for around six months now.

In Mandaue City, the LGU’s case bulletin said they only have 169 remaining active cases as of September 27 as opposed to the 213 cases reported by the health department.

The city has also declared a total of 2,292 COVID-19 cases with 1,988 recoveries and 135 deaths, which comes with a margin of 141 cases against the 2,433 total cases reported by DOH-7 for the city.

On Sunday, the city government also delisted two COVID-19 cases because the patients were reportedly not residents of the city.

While Cebu province’s active case count based on the DOH-7 data is at 600, LGUs under Cebu province has a relatively lower figure.

Talisay City, which has the highest cumulative total of COVID-19 cases in the province, reported a total of 956 cases of COVID-19 as of September 26. Of the number 830 have recovered, 95 have died, and 31 remain active.

The DOH-7’s September 27 data, meanwhile, shows 966 cases with 839 recoveries, 94 deaths, and 33 active cases.

Consolacion town, on the other hand, has declared in the September 27 bulletin a total of 565 confirmed cases with 471 recoveries, 35 deaths, and 59 active cases.

DOH-7’s tracker, meanwhile, reflects 579 cases with 484 recoveries, 35 deaths, and 60 active cases.

Minglanilla town in southern Cebu, which comes third in the total number of cases in the province based on the DOH-7 data, has 28 active cases with 496 recoveries, and 25 deaths.

In the LGU’s case bulletin, it reported a total of 547 cases of which, 30 are active, 25 have died, and 492 have recovered.

Danao City in northern Cebu has 51 active cases according to the DOH-7 tracker. Of the number, 43 are purportedly under isolation while 8 are admitted in hospitals.

In Danao City’s September 27 bulleting, however, it reported only 41 active cases out of its 316 total confirmed cases. The city also declared 253 recoveries and 22 deaths while in DOh-7’s data, the city has 308 cases with 20 deaths and 237 recoveries.

