Cebu City Hall of Justice closed after law enforcer-witness tests positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Hall of Justice will be under “lockdown” for two days, beginning Monday, September 28, 2020, after a law enforcer who recently visited the Courthouse tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Cebu City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Executive Judge Macaundas Hadjirasul said the Courts will take the two-day physical closure of the Courthouse to disinfect the entire edifice located at the Qimonda IT Center in the North Reclamation Area.

Judge Hadjirasul said the law enforcer went to one of the RTC branches at the Cebu City Hall of Justice on September 21 and 22 to supposedly testify in a hearing for a criminal case which was postponed.

“We were informed by [government] contact tracers in the afternoon of Sept. 25 that his swab test, which was earlier taken, yielded [a] positive result for COVID-19. Hence, we will have to disinfect the whole Cebu City Hall of Justice today and take other actions and measures according to SC COVID-19 issuances,” Hadjirasul told CDN Digital.

The Cebu City RTC, earlier in August, laid out the protocols to be observed by persons visiting the Hall of Justice amid the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive judge said the Courts will be working remotely for the two-day physical closure of the Courthouse and may be reached through their respective hotlines and email addresses.

While Cebu City was under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in May, the Courthouse has begun the electronic filing of documents as well as virtual hearing of the cases docketed there.

The Cebu City Hall of Justice was also under lockdown in the middle of last May until the first week of June after one of its agency-supplied personnel tested positive for COVID-19. / dcb