Super Mario-themed prenup shoot in Cebu giving 90s babies the feels

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A couple from Cebu went went all the way back to the ’90s for their prenuptial shoot theme.

Want to guess what it is?

Hint: A man with a famous red cap on the quest to save his damsel in distress.

If your answer is Super Mario, then you got it right!

Making this shoot happen was Cebuano wedding coordinator Carlo Abaquita, who pitched this idea to the couple, Junry Toñaco and Mariah Jessa Enad.

“I think right now we need more positive news. And I remember, katong bata pako mao ni maka pa happy nako every time ma sad ko,” said Abaquita.

(I think right now we need more positive news. And I remember, when I was a child, this is what makes me happy every time I am sad.)

Super Mario Brothers is a popular video game created by Nintendo in 1985.

With his idea, the couple went with the shoot as their way to tap into their inner kid before unlocking another level in life—marriage.

Read: ‘Freaky Friday’ wedding photo shoot in Cebu is a hit online

“Well, my soon-to-be husband doesn’t really play but he knows the game. I [am a] big fan and was super excited to do the shoot,” said Enad.

The couple, who are both engineers, will be tying the knot on October 28, 2020. Both said they couldn’t have asked for a better theme for a prenup shoot.

Abaquita said that while doing the shoot, all he was thinking about was the uniqueness of the outcome of the shoot and how this will bring positive vibes to the online world, especially during these trying times.

Looks like Mario [Junry] has finally saved his real-life Princess Peach [Mariah Jessa] and are now tying the knot.

Guess both are ready to unlock the next round. /bmjo