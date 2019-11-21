‘Freaky Friday’ wedding photo shoot in Cebu is a hit online

CEBU CITY, Philippines— We’ve seen a lot of great wedding photo ideas.

We’ve even featured some of them already.

We’ve found one interesting wedding photo shoot again in Cebu, which stands out once again because of its unique and funny twist.

Jacky Tecson Acebes, 33, the wedding planner responsible for this unique photoshoot, shared on her Facebook page on November 17, 2019, some of these unique prenup shots for the wedding of Lomel and Khirly Taghoy, who tied the knot last November 16, 2019.

Remember the movie Freaky Friday? Well, that’s the concept of this unique wedding photoshoot.

It basically went like this: The groom and his groomsmen were dressed in bathrobes usually worn by the ladies and posed like ladies while the bride and her bridesmaids dressed like men and strut their man-like poses for the camera.

Here are some of their photos:

“The bride is also one of my wedding coordinators, and I wanted to really give their wedding a twist through the photos they would remember forever,” says Acebes.

Well, it was one heck of a twist.

Acebes’ post, in fact, has been trending online.

We’re excited what these wedding planners and photographers have on mind for their next projects. /dbs, bmjo