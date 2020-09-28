Lapu-Lapu mayor: 70% of hotels, resorts open

LAPU-LAPU CITY — Seventy percent of hotels and resorts in Lapu-Lapu City have already opened.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, however, clarified that they could only operate at 50 percent capacity as based on the Executive Order No. 2020-070 that he issued.

Earlier, Chan created the “Balik Turismo Task Force” that he headed, which would monitor the compliance of hotels and resorts in the implementation of the minimum health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Chan also planned to appeal to the Department of Tourism (DOT) and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), to allow minors and senior citizens to check-in in hotels.

“Mohangyo ta because they are a family. Inig check-in ana nila, siyempre kuyog gyud ang ilang mga lolo ug lola, ug mga anak,” Chan said.

(We will just politely appeal to them because they are a family. When they check in, of course, the Lolo and Lola and their children would accompany them.)

On October 17, the city will also hold a trade fair at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, which will be participated by different stakeholders in the tourism industry.

Chan added that the activity would officially reopen the tourism industry in the city.

Police Colonel Clarito Baja, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) director, said that they woould be intensifying their security measures in different tourism sites.

“This will include our police visitation in different hotels sa atong (in our) City,” Baja said./dbs