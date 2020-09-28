Gastronomic creations at Seda

Seda Ayala Center Cebu and Seda Central Bloc Cebu’s all-day dining outlet, Misto, is all set to welcome you back this September. Misto will be open for dine in and take-out, with new offerings plus your all-time Seda favourites! With enhanced health and safety protocols, take comfort knowing that it’s Safe at Seda as you enjoy culinary creations at Misto or brought to the comfort of your home or at the office.
Dig into your gastronomic cravings with Seda Ayala Center Cebu’s set menu featuring Chef’s Homegrown Recipes as well as Western Specials. The set menu, priced at Php499 – Php599, includes Misto’s Soup of the Day, Salad, Entree, Vegetables, Side Dish and dessert. Misto at Seda Ayala Center Cebu is open for dine-in guests from 07:00am– 09:00pm. View their menu at https://qrco.de/SedaAyalaCenterCebuFoodToGo
Seda Central Bloc’s Sushi Bake tray, priced at only Php999 net, is perfect for groups of 4-6 persons. Other specialties include their beef shawarma tray, seafood paella, mini cakes and more! You may visit https://qrco.de/SedaCentralBlocFoodToGo for more details on their appetizing creations. Misto at Seda Central Bloc Cebu is open from 06:00am– 09:00pm
For food-to-go orders, restaurant inquiries and reservations, you may contact Seda Ayala Center Cebu (032) 411 5800 / [email protected] and Seda Central Bloc Cebu (032) 410 8899 / (032) 410 8891 / [email protected]