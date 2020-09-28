Gastronomic creations at Seda

Seda Ayala Center Cebu and Seda Central Bloc Cebu’s all-day dining outlet, Misto, is all set to welcome you back this September. Misto will be open for dine in and take-out, with new offerings plus your all-time Seda favourites! With enhanced health and safety protocols, take comfort knowing that it’s Safe at Seda as you enjoy culinary creations at Misto or brought to the comfort of your home or at the office.

Dig into your gastronomic cravings with Seda Ayala Center Cebu’s set menu featuring Chef’s Homegrown Recipes as well as Western Specials. The set menu, priced at Php499 – Php599, includes Misto’s Soup of the Day, Salad, Entree, Vegetables, Side Dish and dessert. Misto at Seda Ayala Center Cebu is open for dine-in guests from 07:00am– 09:00pm. View their menu at https://qrco.de/SedaAyalaCenterCebuFoodToGo