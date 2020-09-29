Activities for Christianity’s quincentenary celebration to extend until 2022 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The activities for the celebration of 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines, which will be centered primarily in Cebu, is expected to extend until 2022.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma revealed that due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the Church had to adjust the activities to plan better the logistics for each activity.

“We really cannot plan that much ahead because we don’t know when this pandemic will end. So what we will do is to stretch out the activities to 2022,” said the archbishop.

The original celebration would have officially started with activities in March and April 2021, including the celebration of the first mass in Limasawa, the dedication of the Sto. Niño to Reyna Juana, and the first baptism.

However, since social gatherings will be limited, the committee for the 500 YOC had to adjust the plans of the activities to cater to a limited number of people and an intensified digital coverage for wider broadcast.

The start of the celebration would now begin in April 2021 and end on January 2022.

Palma said the target culmination of the activity would be a unified Sinulog of all festivals dedicated to Sto. Niño to be held here in Cebu City.

“Another important thing to look forward to is the Jubilee of the parishes. We will do that and we will announce that as days go by,” said the prelate.

The archbishop understands that people are already asking the details of the 500th YOC activities, but he said that with the pandemic, the details have changed.

The new schedule of activities will be laid out soon, and the Archdiocese will ensure the activities will be far-reaching through social media.

“The whole idea is simply because, we cannot control COVID. We are following the mindset of Rome. Even Rome has pushed all activities a year after including the World Youth Day and the next Eucharistic Congress,” added the prelate.

Still, Palma said the celebration would continue albeit restrictions as the 500 YOC is something the entire country has been waiting for. /bmjo