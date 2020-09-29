Employees of Lapu-Lapu CSWDO undergo surprise drug test

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—A surprise drug test was conducted on 53 employees of the Lapu-Lapu City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) on Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020.

Garry Lao, the chief of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office of Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), said the surprise drug test was done upon the request of CSWDO head Annabeth Cuizon.

Cuizon admitted she requested for the drug test to erase any suspicion that a burglary that happened in their office last September 25 was an inside job.

“I just don’t want to be suspicious because I want my all of my staff to be clean,” she said in Cebuano.

Lao, meanwhile, said the CSWDO was a holder of a drug-free workplace certificate issued by their office.

Should anyone test positive in the surprise drug test, he said they will automatically revoke the certificate.

“Hopefully there will be no one who will test positive, or else we will automatically take back their certification,” Lao said.

The results of the drug test is expected to be available on Wednesday, September 30.

Meanwhile, Cuizon said police are looking into the possibility that the burglary in the CSWDO office was an inside job.

Cuizon said they are now planning to install more Closed Circuit Television cameras in the premises of the CSWDO that is located near the Lapu-Lapu City Hall for security against another burglary.

/bmjo