CCPO police chief: Some Cebuanos still taking health crisis lightly

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Seven months under quarantine due to the threats of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), one would think people are now used to the new normal, following health protocols to a T.

But Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director Police Colonel Josefino Ligan says some Cebunaos are still taking this health crisis lightly.

“We went around areas with a high number of cases, especially in the north cluster areas like (barangays) Apas, Guadalupe, and Lahug, in our civilian uniforms to observe. And we saw that some of the residents still do not follow our health protocols,” he said.

“In the market places and in the sidewalks of these areas, we saw people not wearing their masks properly. They think that because we’re under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the virus is already gone,” he added.

Ligan has this reminder to the public: The virus is still here, continuing to threaten the lives of every citizen of the city.

With this, Ligan said the police force of the city will again conduct a visit in these areas and will apprehend those who violate health protocols set by the government. When they are caught, appropriate charges will be filed against them.

And so Ligan appeals to the public, especially to those in the barangays he mentioned, to continue observing proper health protocols in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

“Palihug lang, naa pa si Covid, wala na wala si Covid. Ayaw mo pag too kay abi ni gamay na ang kaso sa Cebu city, wala na si Covid. It is still around, ayaw gihpon og kumpyansa,” said Ligan.

(Please, be mindful that Covid is still here. Do not think that because numbers are low, Covid isn’t here anymore. It is still around, don’t be complacent.)

Read: CCPO chief to public: Please follow guidelines

/bmjo