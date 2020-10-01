Mandaue City active cases down to 150 with 2,015 recoveries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The city of Mandaue is entering October with only 150 cases out of over 2,300 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections remaining active.

The city, in its coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case bulletin for September 30, 2020, reported seven additional recoveries and six new cases of the viral infection.

The new cases in the city include two from Barangay Tingub, one each from Ibabao, Mantuyong, Paknaan, and Tipolo. The new cases are aged 22 to 46 years old.

The additional recoveries, meanwhile, are all from the community infections. They are patients MC2238 from Barangay Canduman, MC 2230 from Cubacub, MC2166 from Opao, MC2235 from Pagsabungan, MC 1690 from Subangdaku, andMC 1344 from Tipolo.

The city distinguishes its cases between community, or those who are residents of the city, and non-community, or those who are from establishments that have internal infection control protocols.

The city has also delisted one of its previously reported cases on September 30 after validation that the patient, MC841, is a resident of Cebu City and not of Mandaue.

“Common reasons why non-Mandaue City residents are in the city’s database include insufficient data provided by the patients, patients temporarily staying in Mandaue City who indicate Mandaue City as their address, and indicating a hospital in Mandaue City as their address,” the city Public Information Office (PIO) explained in its case bulletin.

With the new cases, recoveries, and delisted entry, the remaining active case in the city as of September 30 is now at 150 out of its 2,305 total confirmed cases. Mandaue City has 2,015 total recoveries or a recovery rate of 87.4 percent.

The city also has also reported a total of 140 COVID-19 related mortalities in the city or a case fatality rate of 6 percent.

/bmjo