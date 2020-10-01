Under new normal in learning, school supply stores are also affected 

Mandaue City, Cebu— Bergie Estoy, a manager of a noted school supply store here, remembers how, in previous years, sales bloomed months before classes even started.

But 2020, as we all know by now, turned out to be a different year.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) came and changed the landscape of almost all sectors of society.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic also affected the education system, and because of this, sales in the store located in Barangay Centro is not even close to matching the same numbers, with classes expected to start in less than a week.

“Dako. Sobra sobra sa 50. Dako gyud og epekto,” she said.

(There’s a huge difference. More then 50 percent. [Covid-19] has had a big effect to sales of the store.)

Classes in some private schools have started in the past month but public school classes begin on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Just days before the start of classes, Estoy said they are only recording around 40 percent of sales compared to the previous years. Most of their sales this year are from folders, envelopes, plastic envelopes, and ballpens. Envelopes are still selling well since these are used to store learning modules used in the new education system the country is beginning to use.

Estoy believes the new learning system may be the reason for the drop in sales.

“Dili na kaayo sila mamalit. Mahibaw-an nato ig sugod na jud sa klase,” she added.

(They don’t buy that much anymore. We’ll see when classes begin.)

The new normal in learning was introduced by the Department of Education (DepEd) due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. It features modular distance learning, online distance learning, TV/radio based instruction, and blended learning, which is a combination of other modalities.

With these, demand for other school supplies are lower since physical classes are lesser compared to previous years.

The new set up seems to favor parents with regards to spending.

Clever Panuncialman, a parent of a grade 11 and grade 12 student, said that he spent less preparing for this school year compared to the previous years.

“Mas minus among gasto kay wala man tay lain’g paliton gawas sauna mupalit tanan, notebooks, bag, ingon ana,” he said

(We spend less because we don’t have to buy a lot unlike before when we had to buy everything, notebooks, bag, and stuff like that.)

