Five, including a minor, caught in ‘spider derby’ in Borbon town

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Borbon town of northern Cebu on Thursday, October 1, 2020 rounded up five individuals, including a minor, for violating quarantine protocols after playing spider (kaka in Cebuano) derby.

In a report, police caught Archie Quimque, George Pelorina, Francis Murillo, and James Mendoza Ruiz, and a 17-year-old minor in the act of engaging in spider derby in Barangay Tagnucan, Borbon. All were residents in the area.

They said they received a report from a concerned citizen of adults gathering in a usual spot in Barangay Tagnucan to play spider derby.

Police retrieved a total of five matchboxes, each containing live spiders inside, a makeshift arena for spiders to fight, and P200 believed to be betting money.

The arrested individuals will be facing complaints for violating Presidential Decree 1602, which penalizes illegal gambling.

Borbon is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 77 kilometers north of Cebu City.

/bmjo