Trump to maintain presidential duties: doctor

Washington—US President Donald Trump is “well” and will continue to perform his duties “without disruption” while quarantining along with the first lady, after both tested positive for the coronavirus, the president’s physician said Friday, October 2, 2020.

They “are both well at this time and they plan to remain home at the White House during their convalesence,” doctor Sean Conley said in a statement.

“I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

Trump said early Friday he and First Lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!,” Trump tweeted.

Trump went into quarantine earlier after one of his close advisors tested positive for the coronavirus.

