Trump to quarantine as he awaits Covid-19 test result

Washington—US President Donald Trump said late Thursday, October 1, 2020, he would go into quarantine after one of his close advisors tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hope Hicks, “who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid-19. Terrible!” Trump tweeted.

“The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” he added.

He did not say how long he was planning to be in isolation although public health experts recommend up to 14 days.