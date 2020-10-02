Trump to quarantine as he awaits Covid-19 test result

Agence France-Presse October 02,2020 - 11:27 AM
In this file photo taken on September 11, 2020 US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump return to the White House in Washington, DC. US President Donald Trump said on October 1, 2020 evening that he and the First Lady will quarantine as they await results from a test for Covid-19 after close advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the disease.
Washington—US President Donald Trump said late Thursday, October 1, 2020, he would go into quarantine after one of his close advisors tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hope Hicks, “who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid-19. Terrible!” Trump tweeted.

“The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” he added.

He did not say how long he was planning to be in isolation although public health experts recommend up to 14 days.

