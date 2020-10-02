Shorter curfew hours in Mandaue City

Cebu City, Philippines–Mandaue City has enforced shorter curfew hours in the city in its second month under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

The new curfew hours effective October 1, 2020, now starts at 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. It was previously from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The adjustment in the curfew schedule was provided in the latest executive order (EO 84) issued by City Mayor Jonas Cortes for the city’s protocols under MGCQ.

Aside from the curfew modification, Section 3 of the new EO also allows the selling and serving of liquors in establishments that has permit to sell the beverages under the city’s existing ordinance regulating the selling of liquor.

/bmjo