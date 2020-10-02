Afternoon fire guts two buildings, damages properties worth P3M

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A late afternoon fire engulfed two commercial buildings and damaged around P3 million worth of properties on Friday, October 2, in downtown Cebu City.

Firefighters from Cebu City responded to a fire alarm in P. Lopez Street at 4:50 p.m. which originated from a two-story mercantile building.

The fire, however, was raised to 1st and 2nd alarm at 4:57 p.m. and 5:09 p.m. respectively as it spread to a nearby building that also sells general goods.

Initial reports from the Cebu City Fire Station also stated that a 32-year-old man, believed to be an employee of the firm that occupied the building, suffered minor injuries.

It took firefighters from all fire stations in Cebu City more than two hours to douse the flames and officially declare a fire out.

In the meantime, they are still investigating the cause of the fire as of this posting. /dbs