Thief hits another Lapu-Lapu city hall office, flees with P50K cash

LAPU-LAPU City, Philippines — A burglar hit another office in another building at the Lapu-Lapu city hall compound at late evening of October 2 or early morning of October 3 and fled with at least P50,000 cash.

This time around the thief hit the City Health Department Office at the second floor of a building beside the main City Hall building.

The first burglary happened nine days ago — September 25 — when thieves stole laptops and cash at the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), which is also located in a separate building at the city hall compound.

“Gikuha sa kawatan ang contribution sa annual membership sa mga BHWs (Barangay Health Workers), ang ilang sinking fund ug kwarta sa among nutrition officer,” said Grace Carungay, Lapu-Lapu City Epidemiological and Surveillance Unit head, about stolen P50,000 cash from the City Health Department Office.

(The thief stole the contributions of the annual membership of the BHWs [Barangay Health Workers], their sinking fund and cash intended for the nutrition officer.)

Carungay said that the burglary was found out after some of their employees arrived in the office this morning, October 3, and found the door knobs of three rooms at their office already broken.

The door knob of the fourth room in the office was not destroyed but the thief successfully entered the room and this was where the cash was placed.

Carungay said the thief must have used some kind of card to open the door of the fourth room.

She also said that the thief could only have been targeting the cash since some valuable items were not taken such as laptops.

Carungay said she believed that the burglar could have entered the office through the window of the comfort room at the second floor of the building.

Authorities are still investigating the incident./dbs

