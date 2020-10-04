In 1 week, only 2 new COVID-related deaths in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City ended September with fewer cases and mortalities related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7), compiled by CDN Digital, showed that from September 27 to October 3, the city only logged 55 new patients.

It was the morbidity week with the lowest number of new cases since June or when the city was reverted to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Cebu City also recorded only two new deaths and 80 more recoveries related to COVID-19 during the period.

It was also this week when the city logged its lowest number of new coronavirus cases.

Earlier data from DOH – 7 showed that Cebu City recorded only three new COVID-19 cases last September 28, its lowest since June.

The latest bulletin from the regional health office, meanwhile, reported that 368 patients in Cebu City are still actively infected with SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, as of Saturday, October 3.

A total of 10,025 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cebu City have already been documented as of Saturday with 8,982 recoveries and 675 mortalities.

It was only last Friday, October 2, when the city breached the 10,000-mark in its cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

It took Cebu City approximately two months to surpass the 10,000-mark.

The city breached the 9,000-mark last August 1, the same day when the national government’s anti-coronavirus task force decided to downgrade the city’s status to general community quarantine (GCQ).

Eventually, Cebu City, once tagged as the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Central Visayas, was further downgraded to a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) last September 1.

Local officials, however, constantly remind the public to continue observing health protocols and minimum health standards despite improvements in Cebu City’s recent COVID-19 statistics. / dcb