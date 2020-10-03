Cebu City breaches 10k mark in COVID cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City on Friday, October 2, breached the 10,000-mark in its cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus disease cases.

The city also logged 14 new patients on the same day, the latest bulletin from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) showed.

With the addition, Cebu City’s total number of documented COVID-19 cases now totals to 10,013. Of the total number, 8,964 or around 89.5 percent have already recovered from their infection.

Cebu City also recorded 20 additional recoveries on Friday but no new COVID-19-related mortalities were recorded keeping the city’s total death count at 674. Its case fatality rate remains at 6.73 percent.

With the decline in its COVID cases, it took two months before the city breached the 10,000-mark for its confirmed cases. It breached the 9,000-mark last August 1, the same day when the national government’s anti-coronavirus task force decided to downgrade its status to general community quarantine (GCQ).

Eventually, the status of Cebu City, once tagged as the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in Central Visayas, was further downgraded to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) last September 1.

Central Visayas Update

Just like Cebu City, Central Visayas also made a new milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic as it breached the 21,000-mark for confirmed cases on Friday.

DOH – 7 said 67 new COVID-19 cases, including those from Cebu City, were recorded on Friday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the region to 21,066.

Thirty-two of the 67 new patients came from Cebu province, 14 from Cebu City, 11 from Mandaue City, nine from Bohol province, and one from Lapu-Lapu City. The provinces of Negros Oriental and Siquijor did not log any new COVID-19 that day.

The number of recoveries in Central Visayas, on the other hand, has already reached 18,490 as it recorded 71 more on Friday.

The region also logged three new COVID-19-related deaths on Friday, bringing the total mortality count to 1,284. All three deaths came from Cebu province, DOH -7 said.

Central Visayas was placed under MGCQ that is expected to last until October 15. / dcb