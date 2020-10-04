Capitol microenterprise program application up until Oct. 31

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Micro-entrepreneurs and those aspiring to start up their own micro enterprises have until October 31 to sign up for the Capitol’s assistance program that it recently launched in a bid to get the economy back on its feet from the effects of the pandemic.

The Capitol’s Sugbo Negosyo program comes in three categories: “Negosyong Padayonon,” or Category A for existing microenterprises; “Produktong Sugbuanon” or Category B for those aspiring to build their own business in manufacturing or processing of products; and “Mga Serbisyo ug Ginagmayng Patigayon” or Category C for micro-businesses engaged in trading services.

Those who will apply under Category A will receive goods, equipment, or raw materials worth P50,000; Category B will get a package worth P20,000, while Category C will have a package worth P10,000.

According to a Capitol news release, the raw materials, goods and equipment will be sourced from partner suppliers through a digital card.

Among guidelines of the assistance program is for the promotion of Cebuano products.

“Imported new and used clothing (ukay-ukay), food, houseware, and other products bought outside the Philippines are not allowed, as well as products and delicacies brought from other provinces,” the Capitol said in a news release.

The Capitol launched the Sugbo Negosyo program last September 30 with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Mandaue City Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The application period for the pioneering micro-enterprise assistance program started last October 1 through the Office of the Vice Governor, the two Provincial Board members of the applicant’s, the ex-officio members of the Liga ng mga Barangay, Philippine Councilors League, and the Sangguniang Kabataan Federation.

To recall, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced during the founding anniversary of the province last Augsut 6 the allocation of P5 million of funds in each of the offices of the 17 board members and P15 million in the Office of the Vice Governor for the assistance program to existing micro business owners whose businesses were affected by the coronavirus disease and those who wish to start up their own small businesses.

READ: Up to 20,000 MSMEs to benefit from Capitol’s seed capital assistance

According to the Capitol, applicants with existing businesses may not use the grant from the program for the beautification, renovation, or expansion of the physical store.

“And yet the impact of a ravaged economy was even more devastating than COVID-19 itself. The numbers will show that for as long as we focus on active cases, meaning positive minus recovered minus deaths, and for as long as we are able to manage these cases, COVID-19’s negative impact would pale in comparison to thousands, the hundreds of thousands nga karon wala na’y panginabuhi (that now have no means of livelihood),” Garcia said.

Last July, Garcia had also issued an executive order laying down the guidelines for the reopening of the tourism industry as part of the move to revive the economy that largely anchored on tourism activities during the pre-COVID period.

“We can no longer afford that the economy continues to be in a comatose because of COVID-19. Mas daghan pa unya ang mamatay sa gutom kaysa COVID-19. Mao na gawas sa atong pagbukas sa turismo, gibukas usab nato karon ang kahigayonan nga ang atong mga kaigsuonan sa Lalawigan sa Sugbo makabalik sa pagbarog sa ilang duha ka tiil. To regain the dignity of helping themselves by encouraging entrepreneurship throughout the entire province,” She added.

(We can no longer afford that the economy continues to be in comatose because of COVID-19. Many will die later of hunger than of COVID-19. That is why aside from opening our tourism industry, we are also opening the opportunity for our brothers and sisters of Cebu Province so that they can stand again on their own feet. To regain the dignity of helping themselves by encouraging entrepreneurship throughout the entire province.)/dbs