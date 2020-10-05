Pots of Hope giving children in Ronda a jumpstart to a better future

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Plants are no longer being used to decorate our homes, but to also start fulfilling children’s dreams in Ronda, Cebu.

Pots of Hope is a community-based project that aims to provide free supplemental education and tutorials for kids in Barangay. Sta. Cruz, Ronda town in western Cebu.

Spearheaded by Junrey Alayacyac together with the help of some of his friends and family last August 2020.

Read: Mandaue to distribute more seedlings for urban gardeners

Pots of Hope is a simple project of selling plants from household mothers in the area to support the needs of the children to attend to the workshops conducted by Pots of Hope.

Classes include learning how to read, write, and interact — simple but meaningful classes that can jumpstart the child’s potential.

“We sell plants cared for by household mothers to buy learning materials for their kids and to provide snacks during sessions. To this date, we have 40 kids registered in 3 different classes and all of them have learning materials they need and an extra hope,” said Alaycayac.

Aside from the learning experience by the children, Alayacyac was able to create a community of plant enthusiasts, household plant mothers, and gardeners to help generate funds for the children and for their community.

If you wish to donate plants or buy plants to help support the cause you can visit their Facebook page, Pots of Hope.

Let your love for plants be the reason behind that child’s smile from Pots of Hope. /dbs