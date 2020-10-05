Families in Cebu City’s mountain brgys lost homes due to flash floods

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several families residing in Cebu City’s mountain barangays lost their homes as these were swept away by last Sunday’s flash floods.

Around 1,200 individuals or 220 families were affected by floodings last Sunday, October 4, which hit Barangays Bacayan, Pit-os, San Jose, and Pulangbato, said Ramil Ayuman, officer-in-charge of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

“Most of the families affected lived by the riverbanks,” Ayuman told reporters in a press interview in Barangay Pulangbato on Monday, October 5.

Ayuman also said at least 390 houses from these communities were damaged by floodwaters, in which 10 had been completely washed out.

Initial report from the CDRRMO as of Monday showed that most of the people evacuated last Sunday came from Barangay Bacayan where a total of 109 families or 433 individuals were identified.

It was followed by those from Sitios Tuburan and Gangan in Barangay Pulangbato with 353 individuals or 58 families; Puroks 5 and 1 in Barangay San Jose with 329 people or 36 families; and Sitio Tabok in Barangay Pit-os with 310 individuals or 25 families.

LOOK: Scenes from flooding incident in Barangay Bacayan

Due to torrential rains last Sunday, rivers in these villages have overflowed, prompting responders from CDRRMO to have them evacuated to either a barangay-owned gymnasium or to a nearby public school.

While some have gradually returned to their houses on Monday, others remained in the evacuation sites after they lost their homes due to Sunday’s floodings, Ayuman said.

“We have already provided assistance to them such as food packs and other necessities while we will be conducting a post-flooding assessment in all affected communities,” added Ayuman.

The CDRRMO official also said they would be coordinating with the city’s Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) to help those who had no houses to return to.

“Maybe they will be qualified to receive financial assistance from the city government or building materials so they can start over,” Ayuman said.

The CDRRMO is still determining the cost and extent of the damage of Sunday’s flash floods. /dbs

