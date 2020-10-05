With rains expected in the next days, Cebu City stays under high-alert

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s disaster and rescue unit will remain under high alert in the coming days as more rains are expected on the island.

Ramil Ayuman, officer-in-charge of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said they would continue monitoring landslide and flood-prone areas in the city following the announcement of the state weather bureau that damp weather in Cebu would likely prevail this week.

“We will be regularly monitoring the situation in landslide and flood-prone areas in Cebu City in coordination with the barangay response team,” said Ayuman in a press interview on Monday, October 5.

LOOK: Minor landslide in Barangay Babag on Sunday

He also said they had recommended village officials to intensify information dissemination within their communities to keep residents alert about the dangers of heavy rains.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) earlier announced that Cebu island would be experiencing rains in the coming days.

This is due to the presence of at least two weather systems — the extensions of a low-pressure area located more than 300 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes in Luzon, and the prevailing southwest monsoon (habagat).

READ MORE: LPA, habagat to bring rains in Cebu for the next 2 days

On Sunday, October 4, Pagasa-Mactan issued several thunderstorm advisories all over Central and Southern Cebu, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall.

As a result, several barangays in the cities of Mandaue and Cebu were submerged in floodwaters. Minor landslides in Barangays Babag, a hinterland village in Cebu City, were also reported.

LOOK: Sunday’s Pakna-an flood

In Cebu City, around 1,200 individuals or 220 families were affected by floodings last Sunday, October 4 which hit Barangays Bacayan, Pit-os, San Jose, and Pulangbato,

Initial report from the CDRRMO showed that most of the people evacuated last Sunday came from Barangay Bacayan where 109 families or 433 individuals were identified.

It was followed by those from Sitios Tuburan and Gangan in Barangay Pulangbato with 353 individuals or 58 families; Puroks 5 and 1 in Barangay San Jose with 329 people or 36 families; and Sitio Tabok in Barangay Pit-os with 310 individuals or 25 families.

LOOK: Scenes of flooding in Barangay Bacayan

Several families in these areas also lost their homes as they were completely swept away by flash floods. The city’s disaster and rescue unit recorded, as of Monday, a total of 10 houses that were washed out.

Ayuman said they would be coordinating with the city’s Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) to help the displaced families. /dbs

RELATED STORY: Families in Cebu City’s mountain brgys lost homes due to flash floods