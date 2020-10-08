MerryMart opens first Cebu branch on Oct. 10

Edgar “Injap” Sia II has always found ways to storm the industry and rise from difficult situations.

Mang Inasal, the fast-food chain he founded, became one of Filipino’s beloved restaurants, owing to its affordability and tasty meals. His chain of small community centers, CityMall, found its way to almost all of the country’s major cities. And his Hotel brand dubbed “Hotel 101” offered hassle-free and alternative platforms through a simplified condotel concept.

His latest venture, MerryMart is no exception.

Opening its first branch in Cebu on October 10, 2020, MerryMart is expected to make waves as it offer a complete range of groceries, fresh meat, fruits vegetables, personal care, and household needs, as well as medicines and prescription drugs at affordable prices and in a well-appointed store interior that will give the Cebuano customers the comfort, safety, and convenience that they deserve.

Its 3,000 square-meter grocery store located at the Mactan Town Center in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu provides ample parking space for its customers to shop conveniently.

With the opening, MerryMart aims to have multiple branches in various formats in the coming months as they see a long-term potential in the province.

Reports from Philippine Daily Inquirer noted that MerryMart targets to build 1,200 outlets by 2030 in a bid to become a top supermarket chain in the country with various store formats that includes a full-size MerryMart Grocery and a MerryMart Market that will have more specialized products, and a MerryMart Store, which will offer a three-in-one concept— combining a mini-grocery, personal care shop and a pharmacy.

Amid a challenging period, given the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuring stringent lockdowns imposed by the government, MerryMart will soon provide all the essential needs of the community, while keeping them safe assured of its quality.