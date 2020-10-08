Capitol nurses get salary raise

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Nurses employed under the Cebu Provincial Government are expected to receive higher wages.

This after the Provincial Board last Monday, October 5, 2020, passed on its third and final reading an ordinance that effectively increases their salaries.

As a result, entry-level nurses receiving Salary Grade 11 (P22,316) will be entitled to a Salary Grade 15 (P32,053), which is around P10,000 more than their previous rate.

It also sought to modify the plantilla positions of nurses.

Nurses II will be changed to Nurse I with a Salary Grade 15; Nurse III to Nurse II with Salary Grade 17; Nurse IV to Nurse III with Salary Grade 19; and Nurse V to Nurse IV with Salary Grade 20.

“This covers all Nurse positions, employed in the Cebu Provincial Health Office, Cebu Provincial Hospitals and District Hospitals and Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center, whether regular, casual or contractual in nature, full-time or part-time, now existing or hereafter created, covered by the Compensation and Position Classification System (CPCS) under Republic Act No. 6758 or the “Compensation and Position Classification Act of 1989”, as amended,” portions of the ordinance stated.

The ordinance was authored by Provincial Board Member Glenn Anthony Soco who stated that ‘deployment of nurses in the different public health care institutions is an essential undertaking in the delivery of health care needs of the people’.

“The Province takes responsibility for the protection and improvement of the nursing profession by establishing measures for the betterment of their working conditions, compensation, continuous nursing education, and career development, while they remain in public health care service,” he added.

The newly enacted law will take effect 15 days after its publication in a newspaper of general circulation in Cebu province.

