Town officials report: Argao is now COVID-free

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The town of Argao in southeastern Cebu is now free of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), local officials announced.

The local government unit (LGU) of Argao, in an advisory posted on its official Facebook page, said that as of Thursday, October 8, they no longer have any new cases of the infection.

“Kahapong adlawa nahibalik na nga zero ang positive case sa COVID19 sa Argao, Cebu,” the town’s advisory reads.

(As of yesterday (Wednesday), Argao already had zero COVID-positive cases.)

Local officials reported that the last two of their active cases already recovered last Wednesday, Oct. 7. Its new recoveries are a 17-year-old resident of Barangay Bug-ot and a 26-year-old from Barangay Poblacion.

Citing records from their Municipal Health Office, the LGU of Argao said they documented a total of 151 confirmed cases of which 149 were considered as recoveries. The two others lost their battle against COVID-19.

READ: Argao logs 17 new cases, 43 recoveries on Aug. 3

Meanwhile, town officials said they submitted to the health department on Thursday, Oct. 8, the swab samples of four residents who exhibited influenza-like illness (ILI) and other respiratory symptoms. Test results remain unavailable as of this writing.

While they wait for the outcome of the test results, town officials are asking Argaoanons not to be complacent and to continue to observe health protocols.

Argao is a first-class municipality located approximately 71 kilometers southeast of Cebu City. It is part of the territorial jurisdiction of Cebu province, making it an area under the most relaxed form of community quarantine – modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). / dcb