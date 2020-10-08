Close contacts of law enforcer who visited trial court negative for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The close contacts of a law enforcer, who was afflicted with the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and who recently visited the Cebu City Hall of Justice, tested negative for the virus.

Cebu City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Executive Judge Macaundas Hadjirasul made this announcement on his official Facebook account on Thursday, October 8.

“I’m glad to announce that all those who were exposed to the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) positive LE (law enforcer), whose visit caused the CCHJ lockdown on September 28 to 29, swab-tested negative of the virus,” Hadjirasul said.

The courthouse underwent a two-day lockdown starting on Sept. 28 after health officials informed administrators and judges that a law enforcer who visited the area tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19.

Hadjirasul said the law enforcer went to one of the RTC branches at the Cebu City Hall of Justice on Sept. 21 and 22 to supposedly testify in a hearing for a criminal case that was eventually postponed.

As a result, employees of Cebu City’s trial courts, which are housed under the building located along S. Osmeña Road, were advised to work remotely during the two-day physical closure of the courthouse. They were reached through their respective hotlines and email addresses./ dcb