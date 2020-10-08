PH’s COVID-19 tally now at 331,869 with 2,363 new infections; deaths breach 6K-mark

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ COVID-19 tally is now at 331,869 after 2,363 new infections were recorded, the Department of Health (DOH) said Thursday.

The DOH’s latest data also showed that the country’s death toll is now at 6,069 after 144 new deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, an additional 697 recoveries were reported, bringing the total to 274,318.

Of the total number of cases, 51,482 are active cases, where 85.7 percent are mild, 9.8 percent are asymptomatic, 3.1 percent are critical and the remaining 1.4 percent are severe cases.

Metro Manila continues to have the most number of new COVID-19 cases with 858, followed by Cavite with 309, Batangas with 139, Rizal with 112, and Bulacan with 97.

The DOH reported that 131 duplicates, of which 54 are recovered cases, were removed from the total case count.

There were also 48 cases that were previously tagged as recoveries but were later identified as deaths after final validation. /MUF