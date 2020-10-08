1 adult, 3 minors nabbed for ‘molesting’ 2 girls in Carcar City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen in Carcar City are preparing for the filing of rape charges against a 19-year-old man and three minors who were accused of molesting two 15-year-old girls.

The alleged rape happened past 10 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, while the group of friends was drinking liquor in a house in Barangay Villadolid, where one of the suspects lived.

Police Corporal Argie Noel Espinosa of the Carcar Police Station said that they now have custody of the 19-year-old suspect while the three minors aged 13, 15, and 17-years-old were already turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Espinosa said they arrested the four on Thursday morning, Oct. 8, after the girls’ mothers visited their police station to report the alleged abuse.

“Nga inom daw ni sila unya mao daw to ang nahitabo mao pagka buntag ni reklamo ang mama sa usa sa mga biktima,” said Espinosa.

(They were drinking liquor and the alleged rape happened that is why the mothers of the two victims visited the police station to report the incident.)

Espinosa said that the alleged rape happened at the house of the 13-year-old suspect.

When they went to the area, all of the four suspects were still there, sleeping.

Espinosa said they are just waiting for the outcome of the medical checkup on the two girls before they will file the rape charge against the four suspects.

They already referred the two girls to the Pink Room of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for examination and to undergo psychological intervention. / dcb