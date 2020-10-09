Labella orders ban of karaoke singing during school hours

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The use of karaoke machines is prohibited during school hours and while Cebu City remains under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Mayor Edgardo Labella said violators will be penalized based on provisions of City Ordinance No. 1940 or the city’s anti-noise ordinance that was passed on August 16, 2002.

The ordinance that prohibits the use of karaoke machines in residential areas and in open spaces imposes fines ranging from P500 to P3, 000.

On Friday, October 9, Labella signed Executive Order No. 100 to prohibit karaoke singing during school and work hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from Mondays to Fridays.

“In consideration of these students and employees and upon the Cebu City Police Office, the City Government of Cebu finds it necessary to impose a ban on (the use of) video karaoke machines during daytime on weekdays within the duration of the Modified General Community Quarantine,” the EO reads.

Labella has directed the police, the military, and the city’s PROBE Team personnel to make sure that the ban is complied with.

“Further, barangay officials and other force multipliers are likewise mandated to implement the full extent of this Executive Order within their respective areas of jurisdiction.” / dcb