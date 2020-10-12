Maribago Bluewater offers BlueCares, WFH promos, lines up Halloween, Christmas events

While businesses struggle to cope with the new normal and the stringent rules imposed by the government, Bluewater Maribago Resort is finding ways to make the lives of its valued guests easier and still enjoyable even with the pandemic.

In a digital press-conference held last October 9, the award-winning resort launched BlueCares, a program that is designed to counter the ill effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and ensure the health and safety of its guests, employees, and its surrounding community.

According to Bluewater Beach Resorts President Julie Alegrado-Vergara, BlueCares is a holistic program that covers their processes, tools, enhanced-cleaning, and safety measures in coping with the “new normal” while at the same time ensuring that the resort’s “Amuma” brand of service remains.

To help those who are still adjusting to the work from home set-up, Bluewater Maribago Resort recently launched its Work + Study + Play promo wherein guests can request for rooms that are ideal for work and study while they also enjoy a scenic view.

With the resort’s strong and stable internet connection, guests will be able to work seamlessly while they stay in a safe place with a worry-free environment.

And since Halloween is just around the corner, Bluewater is coming up with an event called “Under the Blue Moon,” wherein guests will get to enjoy the use of resort amenities for only P1, 000 net per person. The fee comes with lunch buffet accommodation and a chance to join their face shield contest.

They also offer a specially curated Halloween dinner by the beach for only P1,000. This comes with free use of the resort’s pool and an opportunity to enjoying watching your favorite movies under the stars.

For the Christmas holidays, everyone will have the chance to savor Bluewater’s native kakanins and other special treats like the suman, sikwate, and ripe mangoes. These delicious treats may be ordered for dine-in or for home deliveries at the resort’s Balay Pasko.

Bluewater is also coming up with special Drinks of the Month that you wouldn’t want to miss.

Margie Munsaya, the resort’s vice president for sales and marketing, admitted that 2020 was a difficult year for them and for the country’s tourism sector. Bluewater, alone, suffered losses of around 75 percent from dwindling bookings caused by the pandemic.

But she expressed confidence that their resilience and their compliance with government regulations under the new normal will help them recover and emerge even better.

In partnership with ARC Hospitals, Vergara said they were now streamlining the resort’s health and safety protocols. Resort personnel were made to undergo training on hospital-grade cleaning methods. They were also taught ways of minimizing physical contact with their guests.

“Because we are targeting families and kids, we have to ensure that our facilities are safe and that our guests are also safe as well,” said Vergara./dbs